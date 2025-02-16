Software Engineer compensation in United States at Tanium ranges from $189K per year for L1 to $360K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $265K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tanium's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$189K
$142K
$29.7K
$18K
L2
$248K
$197K
$40.2K
$10.8K
L3
$281K
$210K
$34.6K
$36.6K
L4
$317K
$268K
$38.8K
$11.1K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tanium, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
