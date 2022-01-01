← Company Directory
Databricks
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Databricks Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $14,635

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $3,000

    $250 per month

  • Maternity Leave

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Vision Insurance

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Free Dinner $2,600

    5 days a week

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1

    $1 per year contributed by employer

  • Disability Insurance

    STD and LTD

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1.5 times annual earnings to a maximum of $750,000

  • Pet Insurance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $1,000 each year to support career development

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Headphones

    $300 reimbursement

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Databricks

    Related Companies

    • Tableau Software
    • Two Sigma
    • Scale AI
    • Carta
    • Tanium
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources