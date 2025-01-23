← Company Directory
Databricks
  • Salaries
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

Databricks Sales Engineer Salaries

Sales Engineer compensation in United States at Databricks totals $273K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Databricks's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Sales Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Senior Sales Engineer
$258K
$164K
$79K
$15K
L6
Staff Sales Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Databricks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Databricks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $465,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Databricks for the Sales Engineer role in United States is $245,000.

Other Resources