Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Salaries

Tata Consultancy Services's salary ranges from $2,890 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $259,695 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tata Consultancy Services. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
C1Y $4.4K
C1 $6.5K
C2 $10.9K
C3A $15.2K
C3B $25.2K
C4 $15.4K
C5 $15.7K
SP1 $16.7K

Management Consultant
C3A $163K
C3B $151K
C4 $216K
C5 $207K
Business Analyst
C1 $7.5K
C2 $12.7K
C3A $20.2K
C3B $22.9K
Data Scientist
C1 $6.7K
C2 $12.7K
C3A $31.8K
Solution Architect
C3A $126K
C3B $112K

Technical Program Manager
C3B $138K
C4 $120K
Product Designer
C1 $8.4K
C2 $8.8K

Information Technologist (IT)
C1 $5.6K
C2 $11.5K
C3A $11.5K

Program Manager
C3B $133K
C4 $172K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $5.4K
Project Manager
C3A $13.4K
C3B $22.5K
Data Analyst
Median $7.1K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $25.9K
Business Development
Median $235K
Financial Analyst
Median $2.9K
Accountant
Median $3.6K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $9.2K
Sales
Median $160K
Customer Service
Median $3.9K
Product Manager
Median $25.5K
Administrative Assistant
$3.6K
Data Science Manager
$55.6K
Electrical Engineer
$7.3K
Hardware Engineer
$3K
Human Resources
$260K
Investment Banker
$5.4K
Product Design Manager
$45.8K
Recruiter
$3.6K
Sales Engineer
$7.9K
Venture Capitalist
$3.5K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tata Consultancy Services is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $259,695. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services is $14,298.

