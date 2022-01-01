← Company Directory
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $7,200

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

  • Health Insurance

    Administered by Aetna.

  • Dental Insurance

    Administered by Cigna Dental.

  • Vision Insurance

    Administered by EyeMed.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short Term Disability with 66.7% of their base salary up to a maximum of $3,000 per week and Long Term Disability with 60% of their monthly base salary for a maximum of $10,000 per month.

  • Life Insurance

    TCS provides $50,000 Basic Life Insurance and $50,000 of Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D) insurance.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    TCS provides $50,000 Basic Life Insurance and $50,000 of Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D) insurance.

  • Pet Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Sick Time

    5 days

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary

