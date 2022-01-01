← Company Directory
Infosys
Infosys Salaries

Infosys's salary ranges from $3,364 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in India at the low-end to $186,755 for a Data Science Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infosys. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
JL3B $5.7K
JL3A $5.7K
JL4 $10.4K
JL5 $15.8K
JL6B $10.3K
JL6A $11.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Systems Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
JL3A $68K
JL4 $91.4K
JL5 $94.4K
JL6 $144K
Project Manager
JL4 $107K
JL5 $130K
JL6 $125K

Management Consultant
JL3B $12.6K
JL4 $13K
JL5 $23.7K
Solution Architect
JL4 $120K
JL6 $136K

Data Architect

Data Scientist
Median $10.8K
Business Analyst
JL3B $6.4K
JL4 $16.6K
Customer Service
Median $4.4K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $150K
Technical Program Manager
JL5 $120K
JL6 $127K
Product Designer
Median $85K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $101K
Human Resources
Median $11K
Program Manager
Median $128K
Accountant
$5.8K
Administrative Assistant
$6K
Business Development
$107K
Chemical Engineer
$14.1K
Data Analyst
$62.6K
Data Science Manager
$187K
Facilities Manager
$4.2K
Financial Analyst
$32.4K
Legal
$11.9K
Marketing
$7.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$3.4K
Product Design Manager
$186K
Recruiter
$79.3K
Sales
$14.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$77.3K
UX Researcher
$141K
Venture Capitalist
$99.5K

Principal

Associate

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Infosys is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $186,755. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infosys is $47,498.

