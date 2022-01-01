← Company Directory
Mphasis
Mphasis Salaries

Mphasis's salary ranges from $1,195 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $170,145 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mphasis. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $4.5K
L2 $5.6K
L3 $7.8K
L4 $17.1K
L5 $23.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Technical Program Manager
Median $130K
Project Manager
Median $110K

Business Analyst
$1.2K
Customer Service
$2.1K
Data Analyst
$4.2K
Data Scientist
$30.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$18K
Product Design Manager
$127K
Sales
$4.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$170K
Solution Architect
$21.6K

Data Architect

Venture Capitalist
$2.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mphasis is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,145. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mphasis is $17,116.

Other Resources