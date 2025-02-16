Software Engineer compensation in India at Mphasis ranges from ₹388K per year for L1 to ₹2.14M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹512K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mphasis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹388K
₹388K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹479K
₹479K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹662K
₹658K
₹0
₹3.2K
L4
₹1.46M
₹1.46M
₹0
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title