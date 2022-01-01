← Company Directory
HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies Salaries

HCL Technologies's salary ranges from $2,146 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in India at the low-end to $266,325 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HCL Technologies. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $5.7K
L2 $11.3K
L3 $21.6K
L4 $23.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $7.8K
Sales
Median $110K

Solution Architect
L1 $33.7K
L3 $40.8K

Data Architect

Customer Service
Median $6.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $15.7K
Data Scientist
Median $14.5K
Management Consultant
Median $14.4K
Product Manager
Median $25.3K
Project Manager
Median $74.1K
Business Analyst
Median $10.3K
Product Designer
Median $27.1K
Administrative Assistant
$5.8K
Biomedical Engineer
$86.6K
Business Development
$162K
Copywriter
$2.1K
Data Analyst
$20.1K
Financial Analyst
$35.8K
Hardware Engineer
$11.2K
Legal
$13K
Marketing
$69.4K
Marketing Operations
$99.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$9.5K
Partner Manager
$69.1K
Program Manager
$74K
Sales Engineer
$266K
Software Engineering Manager
$145K
Technical Program Manager
$110K
Technical Writer
$10K
Venture Capitalist
$2.2K

Associate

Analyst

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HCL Technologies is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HCL Technologies is $22,493.

