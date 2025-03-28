← Company Directory
HCL Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

HCL Technologies Customer Service Salaries

Customer Service compensation in India at HCL Technologies totals ₹251K per year for L1. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹540K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹251K
₹251K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

₹13.55M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.54M+ (sometimes ₹25.4M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at HCL Technologies?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at HCL Technologies in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,437,210. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HCL Technologies for the Customer Service role in India is ₹348,411.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for HCL Technologies

Related Companies

  • Infosys
  • Mphasis
  • Mindtree
  • Zensar Technologies
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources