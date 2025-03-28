← Company Directory
HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at HCL Technologies totals $152K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
HCL Technologies
Senior Technology Manager
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$152K
Level
L2
Base
$142K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at HCL Technologies?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at HCL Technologies in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $245,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HCL Technologies for the Product Manager role in United States is $160,000.

