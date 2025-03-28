All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in Canada at HCL Technologies totals CA$112K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$103K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$112K
CA$107K
CA$0
CA$5.1K
L3
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
