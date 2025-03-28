← Company Directory
HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies Project Manager Salaries

Project Manager compensation in Canada at HCL Technologies totals CA$112K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$103K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Project Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
Senior Project Manager
CA$112K
CA$107K
CA$0
CA$5.1K
L3
Lead Project Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L4
Senior Lead Project Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 3 More Levels
CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at HCL Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at HCL Technologies in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$140,369. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HCL Technologies for the Project Manager role in Canada is CA$92,992.

Other Resources