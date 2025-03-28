Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

HCL Technologies Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at HCL Technologies ranges from ₹520K per year for L1 to ₹1.98M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹682K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer (Entry Level) ₹520K ₹516K ₹846.4 ₹3.1K L2 Senior Software Engineer ₹1.02M ₹1M ₹3.2K ₹11.8K L3 Lead Software Engineer ₹1.83M ₹1.75M ₹677.1 ₹82.7K L4 Senior Lead Software Engineer ₹1.98M ₹1.98M ₹0 ₹0 View 3 More Levels

₹13.54M Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.54M+ (sometimes ₹25.39M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at HCL Technologies ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title