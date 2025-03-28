Software Engineer compensation in India at HCL Technologies ranges from ₹520K per year for L1 to ₹1.98M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹682K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹520K
₹516K
₹846.4
₹3.1K
L2
₹1.02M
₹1M
₹3.2K
₹11.8K
L3
₹1.83M
₹1.75M
₹677.1
₹82.7K
L4
₹1.98M
₹1.98M
₹0
₹0
