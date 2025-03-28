All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in India at HCL Technologies ranges from ₹1.24M per year for L1 to ₹2.77M per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.27M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.24M
₹1.09M
₹0
₹153K
L2
₹2.77M
₹2.63M
₹0
₹135K
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***