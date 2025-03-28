← Company Directory
HCL Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

HCL Technologies Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in India package at HCL Technologies totals ₹2.3M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
HCL Technologies
Senior Designer 2
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹2.3M
Level
L2.1
Base
₹2.3M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at HCL Technologies?

₹13.55M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at HCL Technologies in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,281,279. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HCL Technologies for the Product Designer role in India is ₹2,149,543.

Other Resources