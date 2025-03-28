Salaries

Cybersecurity Analyst

All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

HCL Technologies Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at HCL Technologies ranges from ₹571K per year for L1 to ₹465K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation package totals ₹608K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Security Analyst ₹571K ₹571K ₹0 ₹0 L2 Senior Security Analyst ₹465K ₹465K ₹0 ₹0 L3 Lead Security Analyst ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L4 Senior Lead Security Analyst ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 3 More Levels

₹13.55M Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.54M+ (sometimes ₹25.4M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at HCL Technologies ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Cybersecurity Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.