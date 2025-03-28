All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries
Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at HCL Technologies ranges from ₹571K per year for L1 to ₹465K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation package totals ₹608K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹571K
₹571K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹465K
₹465K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
