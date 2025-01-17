Salaries

Management Consultant compensation in India at Infosys ranges from ₹1.07M per year for JL3B to ₹2.02M per year for JL5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.74M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus JL3B Associate Consultant ₹1.07M ₹1.02M ₹0 ₹53.8K JL3A Senior Associate Consultant ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- JL4 Consultant ₹1.23M ₹1.2M ₹0 ₹39.4K JL5 Senior Consultant ₹2.02M ₹1.85M ₹0 ₹169K View 1 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

