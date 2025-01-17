← Company Directory
Infosys
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

Infosys Management Consultant Salaries

Management Consultant compensation in India at Infosys ranges from ₹1.07M per year for JL3B to ₹2.02M per year for JL5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.74M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
JL3B
Associate Consultant
₹1.07M
₹1.02M
₹0
₹53.8K
JL3A
Senior Associate Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JL4
Consultant
₹1.23M
₹1.2M
₹0
₹39.4K
JL5
Senior Consultant
₹2.02M
₹1.85M
₹0
₹169K
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Management Consultant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Infosys in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,268,791. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infosys for the Management Consultant role in India is ₹1,582,078.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Infosys

Related Companies

  • Mindtree
  • HCL Technologies
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Mphasis
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources