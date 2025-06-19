Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from ₹472K per year for C1 to ₹989K per year for C3A. The median yearly compensation package totals ₹445K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1Y
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C1
₹472K
₹472K
₹0
₹0
C2
₹992K
₹880K
₹0
₹111K
C3A
₹989K
₹989K
₹0
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title