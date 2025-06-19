← Company Directory
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from ₹749K per year for C1 to ₹2.11M per year for C3A. The median yearly compensation package totals ₹745K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1Y
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C1
₹749K
₹749K
₹0
₹0
C2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3A
₹2.11M
₹2.11M
₹0
₹0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Tata Consultancy Services sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,114,162. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is ₹744,910.

