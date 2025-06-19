← Company Directory
Tata Consultancy Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

Tata Consultancy Services Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in India package at Tata Consultancy Services totals ₹248K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tata Consultancy Services
Financial Analyst
hidden
Total per year
₹248K
Level
hidden
Base
₹248K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Tata Consultancy Services?

₹13.76M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.58M+ (sometimes ₹25.8M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Financial Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Tata Consultancy Services in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,039,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Financial Analyst role in India is ₹248,499.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tata Consultancy Services

Related Companies

  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Mphasis
  • Mindtree
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources