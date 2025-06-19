← Company Directory
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Human Resources Salaries

Last updated: 6/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

$10.9K - $12.7K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$10.1K$10.9K$12.7K$14.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Tata Consultancy Services in India sits at a yearly total compensation of $14,162. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Human Resources role in India is $10,115.

