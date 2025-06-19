← Company Directory
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Actuary Salaries

The average Actuary total compensation in Ireland at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from €35.3K to €49.1K per year. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

€37.8K - €44.5K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
€35.3K€37.8K€44.5K€49.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

€147K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at Tata Consultancy Services in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €49,101. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Actuary role in Ireland is €35,252.

