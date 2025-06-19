Tata Consultancy Services Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from ₹368K per year for C1Y to ₹1.98M per year for SP1. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹699K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus C1Y Assistant Engineer Trainee (Entry Level) ₹368K ₹364K ₹2.9K ₹344.1 C1 Assistant Engineer ₹693K ₹665K ₹3.1K ₹25K C2 IT Analyst ₹1.11M ₹1.09M ₹17.4K ₹0 C3A Assistant Consultant ₹1.24M ₹1.22M ₹2.6K ₹24.3K View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

