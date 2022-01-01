Company Directory
General Motors
General Motors Salaries

General Motors's salary ranges from $44,446 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in Canada at the low-end to $277,400 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of General Motors. Last updated: 9/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L5 $102K
L6 $123K
L7 $176K
L8 $257K

Mobile Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
L5 $95.9K
L6 $124K
L7 $143K
L8 $203K
Hardware Engineer
L5 $93.2K
L6 $107K
L7 $140K

Embedded Hardware Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
L5 $89.7K
L6 $114K
L7 $135K
L8 $97.5K

Manufacturing Engineer

CAE Engineer

Product Manager
L6 $109K
L7 $154K
L8 $190K
L9 $224K
Product Designer
L5 $101K
L6 $111K
L7 $140K

UX Designer

Solution Architect
L6 $152K
L7 $162K
L8 $197K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Business Analyst
L5 $107K
L6 $104K
L7 $130K
L8 $151K
Information Technologist (IT)
L5 $97K
L6 $100K
L7 $131K
L8 $135K
Software Engineering Manager
L7 $200K
L8 $245K
L9 $277K
Technical Program Manager
L6 $172K
L7 $132K
L8 $237K
Project Manager
L6 $114K
L7 $143K
Program Manager
L6 $128K
L7 $160K
Financial Analyst
L5 $98.9K
L6 $110K
Controls Engineer
L5 $94K
L6 $115K
Marketing
Median $120K
Recruiter
Median $200K
Business Development
Median $148K
Data Analyst
Median $123K
Accountant
Median $100K

Technical Accountant

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $100K
Data Science Manager
Median $200K
Graphic Designer
Median $135K
Human Resources
Median $102K
Sales
Median $100K
Administrative Assistant
$60.5K
Business Operations Manager
$225K
Corporate Development
$86.2K
Customer Service
$135K
Electrical Engineer
$137K
Legal
$116K
Management Consultant
$44.4K
Marketing Operations
$89.6K
Materials Engineer
$213K
Optical Engineer
$198K
UX Researcher
$149K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At General Motors, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

The highest paying role reported at General Motors is Software Engineering Manager at the L9 level with a yearly total compensation of $277,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Motors is $130,446.

