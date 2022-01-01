← Company Directory
Canadian Tire
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Canadian Tire Salaries

Canadian Tire's salary ranges from $23,418 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $116,655 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Canadian Tire. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $66.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $64.8K
Business Analyst
Median $47.6K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

122 114
122 114
Data Analyst
Median $50.7K
Sales
Median $27.2K
Business Operations
$54.6K
Customer Service
$23.4K
Data Science Manager
$102K
Financial Analyst
$54.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.2K
Marketing
$96.9K
Marketing Operations
$65.7K
Product Designer
Median $38K
Product Manager
$92.2K
Project Manager
$64.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$114K
Solution Architect
$117K
Technical Program Manager
$90.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Canadian Tire is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $116,655. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canadian Tire is $65,660.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Canadian Tire

Related Companies

  • Aaron's
  • Best Buy
  • Unilever
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods
  • Westwing
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources