Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in Canada package at Canadian Tire totals CA$38.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canadian Tire's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Median Package
Canadian Tire
Sales Associate
Oakville, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$38.6K
Level
-
Base
CA$38.6K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Canadian Tire?

CA$227K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Canadian Tire in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$42,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canadian Tire for the Sales role in Canada is CA$38,642.

