Unilever
Unilever Salaries

Unilever's salary ranges from $9,511 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in India at the low-end to $297,336 for a Software Engineer in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Unilever. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Marketing
Median $95K
Product Manager
Median $37.9K
Accountant
$95.9K

Business Operations
$32.1K
Business Operations Manager
$141K
Business Analyst
$89.6K
Business Development
$9.5K
Customer Service
$120K
Customer Service Operations
$166K
Data Analyst
$48.4K
Data Science Manager
$103K
Data Scientist
$58.6K
Financial Analyst
$103K
Human Resources
$14K
Information Technologist (IT)
$26.1K
Mechanical Engineer
$90.5K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Project Manager
$32.5K
Sales
$70K
Software Engineer
$297K
Technical Program Manager
$10.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Unilever is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $297,336. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Unilever is $89,550.

