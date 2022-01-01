← Company Directory
Rakuten
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Rakuten Salaries

Rakuten's salary ranges from $30,091 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in Japan at the low-end to $281,400 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rakuten. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
B $45.8K
BB $33.4K
BBB $51.7K
A $61.8K
AA $89.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
BB $36.9K
BBB $53.1K
A $62.1K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $62.8K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Solution Architect
Median $132K

Data Architect

Business Analyst
Median $34K
Marketing
Median $49.5K
Accountant
$109K
Business Development
$281K
Data Analyst
$50.3K
Graphic Designer
$93.6K
Human Resources
$35K
Information Technologist (IT)
$75.5K
Management Consultant
$225K
Marketing Operations
$81.2K
Product Designer
$109K
Product Manager
$135K
Project Manager
$133K
Sales Engineer
$273K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$30.1K
Technical Program Manager
$151K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rakuten, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rakuten, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rakuten is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rakuten is $69,130.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rakuten

Related Companies

  • Best Buy
  • Garmin
  • The Estée Lauder Companies
  • Aaron's
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources