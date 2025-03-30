← Company Directory
Rakuten
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Rakuten Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in India at Rakuten ranges from ₹1.67M per year for B to ₹2.59M per year for BB. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.24M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rakuten's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B
₹1.67M
₹1.36M
₹95.3K
₹220K
BB
₹2.59M
₹2.59M
₹0
₹0
BBB
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
A
E
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

₹13.55M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.54M+ (sometimes ₹25.4M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rakuten, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rakuten, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Rakuten in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,347,556. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rakuten for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹2,236,742.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rakuten

Related Companies

  • Best Buy
  • Garmin
  • The Estée Lauder Companies
  • Aaron's
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources