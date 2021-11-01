← Company Directory
DICK'S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods Salaries

DICK'S Sporting Goods's salary ranges from $43,156 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $201,000 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DICK'S Sporting Goods. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $85.1K
Software Engineer II $118K
Senior Software Engineer $158K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $120K
Data Scientist
Median $110K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $190K
Administrative Assistant
$49.8K
Business Analyst
$88.7K
Business Development
$49.8K
Customer Service
$46.2K
Hardware Engineer
$65.3K
Human Resources
$144K
Information Technologist (IT)
$72.4K
Product Designer
$119K

UX Designer

Project Manager
$49.8K
Sales
$43.2K
Solution Architect
$201K
UX Researcher
$80.4K
The highest paying role reported at DICK'S Sporting Goods is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DICK'S Sporting Goods is $86,916.

Other Resources