The Home Depot
The Home Depot Salaries

The Home Depot's salary ranges from $36,400 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $239,083 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Home Depot. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $94.1K
Software Engineer II $127K
Senior Software Engineer $145K
Staff Software Engineer $189K
Principal Software Engineer $239K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
Associate Product Manager $89.8K
Product Manager $119K
Senior Product Manager $154K
Data Scientist
Associate Data Scientist $110K
Data Scientist $128K
Senior Data Scientist $183K
Business Analyst
Business Analyst $77.5K
Senior Business Analyst $90.9K
Product Designer
Senior Product Designer $137K
Lead Product Designer $175K

UX Designer

Data Science Manager
Median $185K
Customer Service
Median $36.4K
Data Analyst
Median $87K
Project Manager
Median $110K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $205K
Sales
Median $42.6K
Financial Analyst
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $82K
Program Manager
Median $131K
Solution Architect
Median $139K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $160K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $109K
Accountant
$71.4K
Business Development
$201K
Human Resources
$186K
Management Consultant
$106K
Marketing Operations
$152K
Mechanical Engineer
$77.6K
Product Design Manager
$179K
Technical Program Manager
$98.2K
UX Researcher
$87.4K
Venture Capitalist
$70.8K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

50%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At The Home Depot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (NaN% per period)

  • 50% vests in the 4th-year (50.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Home Depot is Software Engineer at the Principal Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $239,083. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Home Depot is $119,247.

Other Resources