Lowe's Salaries

Lowe's's salary ranges from $15,106 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $305,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lowe's. Last updated: 1/23/2025
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Lowe's, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
