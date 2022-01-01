← Company Directory
Lowe's
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lowe's Salaries

Lowe's's salary ranges from $15,106 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $305,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lowe's. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L3 $82.2K
L4 $124K
L5 $154K
L6 $236K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
L3 $97.5K
L4 $134K
L5 $165K
L6 $234K
Data Scientist
L4 $125K
L5 $162K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
56 47
Product Designer
L3 $87.7K
L4 $131K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $305K
Business Analyst
Median $94K
Customer Service
Median $32K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $76K
Accountant
$50.3K
Data Analyst
$150K
Data Science Manager
$51.6K
Financial Analyst
$134K
Human Resources
$20.9K
Management Consultant
$50.3K
Marketing
$64.8K
Marketing Operations
$117K
Program Manager
$183K
Project Manager
$161K
Recruiter
$15.1K
Sales
$25.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$34.2K
Solution Architect
$247K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$121K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Lowe's, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lowe's is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $305,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lowe's is $120,540.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lowe's

Related Companies

  • Kohl's
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • The Home Depot
  • Best Buy
  • Costco Wholesale
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources