← Company Directory
Costco Wholesale
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Costco Wholesale Salaries

Costco Wholesale's salary ranges from $30,122 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $220,000 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Costco Wholesale. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $88.2K
L2 $114K
L3 $158K
L4 $167K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $175K
Sales
Median $72.6K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $80K
Product Manager
Median $164K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $203K
Solution Architect
Median $220K
Product Designer
Median $109K
Business Analyst
Median $99K
Accountant
$189K
Administrative Assistant
$53.6K
Business Operations
$42.9K
Customer Service
$30.1K
Data Analyst
$125K
Data Scientist
$87.4K
Human Resources
$103K
Management Consultant
$154K
Marketing
$94.1K
Project Manager
$127K
Technical Program Manager
$131K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Costco Wholesale is Solution Architect with a yearly total compensation of $220,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Costco Wholesale is $114,221.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Costco Wholesale

Related Companies

  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Lowe's
  • Kohl's
  • Nordstrom
  • Target
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources