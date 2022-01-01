Target Salaries

Target's salary ranges from $4,558 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $410,000 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Target. Last updated: 7/16/2025
Would you still be a SWE if it paid less?
If SWE pay collapsed to be average and closer to non-tech pay, let's say it fell about 30-50%. Would you still do it?
Just curious how many SWEs out there are in it only for the money. Which is totally fine, by the way, it's just a job. But I feel like, with how saturated the market is and how AI is changing the way we code, we'll see pretty soon here who's actually passionate a...
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Target, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
