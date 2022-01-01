Company Directory
Target
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Target Salaries

Target's salary ranges from $4,558 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $410,000 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Target. Last updated: 7/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
TLP $90.6K
L4 $98.8K
L5 $133K
L6 $209K
L7 $302K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L4 $108K
L5 $153K
L6 $187K
L7 $262K
Product Manager
L5 $135K
L6 $178K
L7 $284K
Poll

Would you still be a SWE if it paid less?

If SWE pay collapsed to be average and closer to non-tech pay, let's say it fell about 30-50%. Would you still do it?

Just curious how many SWEs out there are in it only for the money. Which is totally fine, by the way, it's just a job. But I feel like, with how saturated the market is and how AI is changing the way we code, we'll see pretty soon here who's actually passionate a...

14 26View Results

Select one

793 participants

14 26View Results
Product Designer
L4 $77.1K
L5 $135K
L6 $186K
L7 $275K

UX Designer

Customer Service
Median $31.2K
Sales
TLP $37.5K
L5 $87.6K
Business Analyst
L4 $67.4K
L5 $95.5K
Data Analyst
Median $16.3K
Marketing
L4 $75.3K
L5 $112K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $124K
Data Science Manager
Median $410K
Financial Analyst
Median $103K
Fashion Designer
Median $72.5K
Accountant
$69.7K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$50.3K
Business Operations
$94.5K
Business Operations Manager
$116K
Business Development
$283K
Copywriter
$5.9K
Human Resources
$38K
Industrial Designer
$143K
Information Technologist (IT)
$4.6K
Management Consultant
$392K
Marketing Operations
$7.5K
Materials Engineer
$80.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$73.3K
MEP Engineer
$75.4K
Product Design Manager
$188K
Program Manager
$153K
Project Manager
$24.1K
Recruiter
$75.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$124K
Technical Program Manager
$336K
UX Researcher
$99.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Target, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Target is Data Science Manager with a yearly total compensation of $410,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Target is $103,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Target

Related Companies

  • The Home Depot
  • Best Buy
  • Costco Wholesale
  • URBN
  • Lowe's
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources