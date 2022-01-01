Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Free Lunch 5 days a week

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Sabbatical Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

Housing Stipend Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Student Loan Repayment Plan Offered by employer

Employee Credit Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Employee Discount 10% off

Employee Assistance Program Team Member LifeResources

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 5% of base salary

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Disability Insurance LTD; STD with 100% pay for 150 day; STD for maternity

Unique Perk Identity Theft Protection

Unique Perk Family Leave - 4 weeks paid at 100% pay replacement

Adoption Assistance $10,000 per child

Transport allowance Parking expenses

Business Travel Insurance $50,000 Business Travel Accident Insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance $50,000

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Gym Discount 50% reimbursement on WW Digital or WW Digital Plus programs

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Healthcare and Daycare