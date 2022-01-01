Company Directory
Target
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Target Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $11,994

Unique To Target
  • Family Leave

    4 weeks paid at 100% pay replacement

    • Home
  • Housing Stipend

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Adoption Assistance

    $10,000 per child

  • Business Travel Insurance

    $50,000 Business Travel Accident Insurance

  • Remote Work

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Healthcare and Daycare

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Credit

  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

  • Employee Discount

    10% off

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    Parking expenses

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Identity Theft Protection

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Target

    Related Companies

    • The Home Depot
    • Best Buy
    • Costco Wholesale
    • URBN
    • Lowe's
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources