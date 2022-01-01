← Company Directory
Best Buy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Best Buy Salaries

Best Buy's salary ranges from $31,044 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $226,406 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Best Buy. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
GL6 $84.3K
GL7 $110K
GL8 $138K
GL9 $190K
GL10 $215K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
GL8 $115K
GL9 $164K
GL10 $211K
Sales
Median $35.4K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Software Engineering Manager
GL9 $181K
GL10 $226K
Product Designer
GL8 $115K
GL9 $152K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
Median $100K
Data Scientist
Median $156K
Accountant
$101K
Actuary
$97K
Copywriter
$66.2K
Customer Service
$41.4K
Data Science Manager
$220K
Financial Analyst
$51.4K
Human Resources
$161K
Information Technologist (IT)
$31K
Management Consultant
$172K
Marketing
$45.8K
Marketing Operations
$46.9K
Product Design Manager
$137K
Program Manager
$91.3K
Project Manager
$74.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$126K
UX Researcher
$77.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Best Buy is Software Engineering Manager at the GL10 level with a yearly total compensation of $226,406. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Best Buy is $114,562.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Best Buy

Related Companies

  • The Home Depot
  • Kohl's
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Garmin
  • Lowe's
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources