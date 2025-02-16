← Company Directory
Best Buy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Best Buy Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Best Buy totals $156K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Best Buy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Best Buy
Machine Learning Scientist
Minneapolis, MN
Total per year
$156K
Level
Mid Level
Base
$131K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Best Buy?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Best Buy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $192,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Best Buy for the Data Scientist role in United States is $156,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Best Buy

Related Companies

  • The Home Depot
  • Kohl's
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Garmin
  • Lowe's
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources