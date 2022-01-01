← Company Directory
Garmin
Garmin Salaries

Garmin's salary ranges from $3,575 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Pakistan at the low-end to $258,700 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Garmin. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $88.8K
Software Engineer II $103K
Senior Software Engineer $132K
Technical Lead Software Engineer $152K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $110K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $54.9K
Business Analyst
Median $91K
Product Designer
Median $86K
Project Manager
Median $110K
Chief of Staff
$201K
Customer Service
$91.3K
Data Science Manager
$166K
Data Scientist
$259K
Financial Analyst
$56.7K
Human Resources
$3.6K
Industrial Designer
$71.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$58.3K
Product Manager
$96.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$75.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$122K
Technical Program Manager
$127K
Technical Writer
$56.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Garmin is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Garmin is $93,903.

Other Resources