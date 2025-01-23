Software Engineer compensation in United States at Garmin ranges from $88.8K per year for Software Engineer I to $152K per year for Technical Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $103K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Garmin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$88.8K
$88.3K
$0
$417
Software Engineer II
$103K
$103K
$0
$165
Senior Software Engineer
$133K
$127K
$4.8K
$467
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$152K
$145K
$6.5K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
