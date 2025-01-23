← Company Directory
Garmin
Garmin Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Garmin totals NT$1.8M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Garmin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Garmin
Mechanical Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.8M
Level
hidden
Base
NT$1.23M
Stock (/yr)
NT$154K
Bonus
NT$411K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Garmin?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Garmin in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,704,413. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Garmin for the Mechanical Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,706,418.

Other Resources