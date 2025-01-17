← Company Directory
Target
Target Financial Analyst Salaries

Financial Analyst compensation in United States at Target totals $144K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $80K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Target's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
TLP
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$144K
$130K
$0
$14.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Target, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Target in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Target for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $106,000.

