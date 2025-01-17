← Company Directory
Target
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Target Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Target ranges from $95.3K per year for TLP to $299K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Target's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
TLP
Associate Engineer(Entry Level)
$95.3K
$94.2K
$278
$818
L4
Software Engineer
$98.2K
$96.6K
$0
$1.6K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$127K
$122K
$2.1K
$2.1K
L6
Staff Engineer
$186K
$159K
$15.8K
$11.1K
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Target, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Production Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Target in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $298,617. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Target for the Software Engineer role in United States is $132,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Target

Related Companies

  • The Home Depot
  • Best Buy
  • Costco Wholesale
  • URBN
  • Lowe's
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources