Product Designer compensation in United States at Target ranges from $77.1K per year for L4 to $239K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Target's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L4 Product Designer $77.1K $76.3K $0 $800 L5 Senior Product Designer $129K $117K $5.8K $6K L6 Lead Product Designer $186K $158K $9.7K $17.7K L7 Principal Product Designer $239K $177K $16.7K $45.7K

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Target, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Target ?

