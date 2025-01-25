← Company Directory
Costco Wholesale
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Costco Wholesale Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at Costco Wholesale totals $220K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Costco Wholesale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Costco Wholesale
Solution Architect
Issaquah, WA
Total per year
$220K
Level
hidden
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Costco Wholesale?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Costco Wholesale in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $249,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Costco Wholesale for the Solution Architect role in United States is $215,000.

Other Resources