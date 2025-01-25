Software Engineer compensation in United States at Costco Wholesale ranges from $88.2K per year for L1 to $167K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Costco Wholesale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$88.2K
$85.3K
$2.9K
$0
L2
$115K
$115K
$0
$0
L3
$158K
$153K
$3.9K
$2K
L4
$167K
$161K
$2.2K
$3.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
