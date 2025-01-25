Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

Costco Wholesale Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Costco Wholesale ranges from $88.2K per year for L1 to $167K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Costco Wholesale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 (Entry Level) $88.2K $85.3K $2.9K $0 L2 $115K $115K $0 $0 L3 $158K $153K $3.9K $2K L4 $167K $161K $2.2K $3.6K

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

