Product Designer compensation in United States at Lowe's ranges from $87.7K per year for L3 to $133K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lowe's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$87.7K
$87.7K
$0
$0
L4
$133K
$123K
$0
$10.5K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Lowe's, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title