Software Engineer compensation in United States at DICK'S Sporting Goods ranges from $79.3K per year for Software Engineer I to $158K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DICK'S Sporting Goods's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$79.3K
$76.8K
$2.5K
$0
Software Engineer II
$118K
$103K
$8.3K
$6.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$158K
$144K
$4.3K
$9.6K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
