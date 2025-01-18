← Company Directory
DICK'S Sporting Goods
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

DICK'S Sporting Goods UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in United States package at DICK'S Sporting Goods totals $110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DICK'S Sporting Goods's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Product Designer II
Pittsburgh, PA
Total per year
$110K
Level
L2
Base
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at DICK'S Sporting Goods?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at DICK'S Sporting Goods in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $120,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DICK'S Sporting Goods for the UX Designer role in United States is $120,000.

Other Resources