The Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Salaries

The Estée Lauder Companies's salary ranges from $17,657 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Romania at the low-end to $485,100 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Estée Lauder Companies. Last updated: 3/20/2025

$160K

Human Resources
Median $145K
Marketing
Median $214K
Business Operations
$43K

Business Development
$59.7K
Data Science Manager
$180K
Data Scientist
Median $140K
Financial Analyst
$113K
Marketing Operations
$485K
Product Manager
$135K
Program Manager
$271K
Project Manager
$59.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$283K
Software Engineer
$17.7K
Solution Architect
$194K
Technical Program Manager
$181K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Estée Lauder Companies is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $485,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Estée Lauder Companies is $144,500.

