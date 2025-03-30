All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Japan at Rakuten totals ¥7.82M per year for BBB. The median yearly compensation in Japan package totals ¥7.74M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rakuten's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
BB
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
BBB
¥7.82M
¥7.11M
¥137K
¥574K
A
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rakuten, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rakuten, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)